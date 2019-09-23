Hiker dies after failing to stop bleeding with tourniquet, Michigan officials say

How to stay safe when you’re running or hiking a trail Law enforcement and other experts suggest these tips on how to stay safe when you're running or hiking a trail. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Law enforcement and other experts suggest these tips on how to stay safe when you're running or hiking a trail.

A Oakland County hiker was found dead on Monday after he was reported missing the day before, according to ClickOnDetroit.com.

WBAY reported the 29-year-old man’s body was found at a campsite in the Big Island Wilderness area. A search for the man ensued after he didn’t return home as expected, according to wwjnewsradio.com.

After learning of the man’s disappearance, “conservation officers Mike Evink, Mark Zitnik and acting Sgt. Rob Freeborn responded by 10 p.m. with canoes,” authorities told ClickOnDetroit.

“The missing hiker’s vehicle was located at Big Island Lake trailhead,” Freeborn told the outlet. “We portaged into the wilderness and paddled through Big Island Lake, Mid Lake, Coattail Lake and finally, into McInnes Lake, portaging between each lake.”

Multiple outlets report the man apparently died from a severe cut to his leg. He used a tourniquet made from his own belt to stop the bleeding but did not survive.

“Temperatures were in the mid-50s overnight, but torrential downpours made it a miserable night to be out,” Chief Gary Hagler of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources told WWJ 950. “Everyone involved went above and beyond in dealing with a terrible situation. We wish this search effort had resulted in a different outcome.”

Officials say the identity of the male is being withheld pending a medical examiner’s report, WBAY said.