Coyote appears out of nowhere, chases young girl around yard, Illinois video shows

A 5-year-old in Illinois just wanted to swing in her front yard, but her playtime took a scary turn.

A mother in Villa Park, located in the Chicago metropolitan area, posted disturbing surveillance footage of a coyote racing into the family’s front yard and chasing her daughter, WGN-TV reported.

In the video, Christine Przybylski can be seen skipping down her family’s driveway, unaware of the coyote walking on the street in the upper right hand corner of the screen.

The coyote disappears out of view as Christine makes her way toward a swing hanging from a tree. Seemingly out of nowhere, the coyote bursts into the yard directly at her.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

When Christine sees the coyote, she runs back toward the house as the animal chases her, the coyote ultimately giving up once Christine climbs the steps to the family’s deck.

“We heard the scream,” Elizabeth Przybylski, the girl’s mother, said, according to WLS-TV. “She came in with this wild story.”

Christine told her mother she felt the coyote’s ear brush against her and that the animal nearly bit her rib, the news outlet reported.

Her family says she’s scared, but uninjured, WMAQ reported.

In response to the incident, the Village of Villa Park says it has reached out to DuPage County Forest Preserve and the Illinois Conservation Police for assistance with the incident.

The DuPage County Forest Preserve warns area residents that coyotes will often “test their limits” around humans.

“A bold coyote does not necessarily mean an aggressive coyote, but a coyote that maintains its fear of humans will be less likely to cause problems,” the preserve’s website says. “If a coyote approaches you, be big, loud and bold. Wave your hands above your head, or hold your jacket wide open. Shout or use a whistle or horn. Don’t turn your back or run; calmly walk away facing the coyote.”