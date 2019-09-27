Brothers are sharing $10 million North Carolina jackpot, thanks to ‘good luck’

How are North Carolina lottery tickets distributed? Scratch-off tickets are by far the most popular lottery games in North Carolina. Here's the details on where they come from and how they are distributed in the state. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Scratch-off tickets are by far the most popular lottery games in North Carolina. Here's the details on where they come from and how they are distributed in the state.

A North Carolina man credits his lucky brother with helping him win the $10 million jackpot.

So much so that he wants to split the prize with him, the NC Education Lottery said Thursday in a news release.

Joseph Keefer’s good fortune started when he went to D&H Mart in Dunn earlier this week, according to the lottery.

That’s when he gave his older brother, Russell, money to buy a ticket for the $300,000,000 Supreme Riches scratch-off game, officials say.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“He’s been winning lately, so I used his luck,” said Joseph Keefer, according to the news release.

It turns out, the ticket was a $10 million prize winner, the release said.

Joseph Keefer, who is from the Johnston County town of Four Oaks, says his brother also helped him launch his career as a house painter, according to the NC Education Lottery.

After the jackpot win, the two plan to fulfill a longtime dream.

Joseph Keefer says he and his brother are going to “invest it in buying and selling real estate,” according to the news release.

He decided to take home a lump sum and will get $4,245,009 after taxes, the release says.

And more Supreme Riches players could get lucky.

There are two winning $10 million prizes left in the scratch-off game, according to officials.

The lottery says ticket sales help generate millions of dollars for North Carolina each year.