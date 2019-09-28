Trump tees it up with Hall of Fame golfers Player, Sörenstam

President Donald Trump enjoyed a unique mix of playing partners for his round of golf Saturday, though his partners report he ended up on the losing end.

Trump played with South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham and two retired pro golfers, Gary Player and Annika Sörenstam, both members of the World Golf Hall of Fame.

Graham reported that Trump was in good spirits, though he says the president and Player lost the match to Sorenstam and himself.

Graham was asked about the president's mood, in light of the Democratic-led House launching a formal impeachment inquiry against Trump. He said the president was "a charmingly great host, a lot of fun."