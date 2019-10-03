Man dies after irate driver intentionally hits 3 in parking lot, NC cops say

SHARE COPY LINK

A driver killed one person and hit two others after an argument in a North Carolina parking lot, police say.

Mackenzie Jackson, 27, got into an argument with another person in a convenience store parking lot in Fayetteville at about midnight on Wednesday, then started driving his car in an “erratic manner” and trying to hit people with it, Fayetteville police say.

The owner of the store heard Jackson say he was “going to kill everyone,” ABC11 reported, and people in the parking lot threw rocks and rakes at Jackson’s car to try to stop him.

Jackson struck three people in the parking lot, police say, including Anthony B. Robinson, 47, who died despite live-saving efforts from officers.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Another victim, 31-year-old James Harris, was taken to the hospital and later released.

Lisa Cansler, 42, whom Jackson had been arguing with, was also struck but was not injured, police say.

Jackson was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, interfering with 911 communication, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and three counts of felony hit and run, police said.

He is being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center without bond, police said.