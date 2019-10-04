3-year-old airlifted after he was found unconscious on school bus in Texas, cops say

SHARE COPY LINK

A 3-year-old child was found unconscious and not breathing on a school bus in Texas Friday morning, according to multiple reports.

Police and medics got the call at 7:20 a.m. that the boy was unresponsive on the school bus in Robinson, Texas, according to KWTX.

The TV station reports the boy had a seat belt around his neck, but that has not been confirmed through other sources as of midday Friday.

Robinson Police Chief Phillip Prasifka said first responders gave the child CPR and he was airlifted to a hospital in Temple, Texas, The Waco Herald Tribune reports.

The boy was listed in critical condition at the hospital, the newspaper reports.

Robinson police are investigating and had notified the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, according to TV station KXXV.

The Robinson Independent School District released a short statement on Facebook Friday morning: “This morning one of our youngest students had a medical emergency while being transported to school on the bus. Currently, the student is being attended to at the hospital. All prayers for the student and family are greatly appreciated!“

Robinson is just south of Waco along Interstate 35.