Indiana man walks 351 miles to have sex with 14-year-old girl in Wisconsin, police say

A man has been arrested after walking 351 miles to have sex with someone he believed was a 14-year-old girl, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Tommy Lee Jenkins, 32, who had moved from Oshkosh, Wisconsin, to Whitestown, Indiana, began “exchanging instant messages with ‘Kylee,’ whom he believed to be a 14 year-old girl living in Neenah, Wisconsin, with her mother,” prosecutors said in a news release.

However, the girl actually was a Winnebago County sheriff’s deputy assigned to the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors say Jenkins demanded that Kylee send him sexually explicit imagesand even made plans to have sex with her. When his advances were rejected, Jenkins decided to walk 351 miles to Neenah, continued sexual conversation and even “updated her as to his current location,” prosecutors said.

“Upon his arrival in Winnebago County, sheriff’s deputies and a special agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation placed Jenkins under arrest” on Oct. 10, prosecutors said.

Jenkins faces charges of using a computer to attempt to persuade, induce, or entice a minor to engage in unlawful sexual activity and faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and up to a lifetime of imprisonment if convicted.

“Our nation faces an epidemic of child sexual abuse, with the Internet making it too easy for predators to communicate with children across the country,” U.S. Attorney Matthew D. Krueger said. “The Justice Department is committed to working with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies to prosecute child sexual abuse aggressively.”