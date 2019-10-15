Three teens force man to strip, rob him — and put video on Snapchat, Missouri cops say

SHARE COPY LINK

Three teenagers have been arrested after Missouri police say the trio filmed themselves robbing a man before posting the video to Snapchat last month.

On September 28, a man was forced at gunpoint from 5002 S. Main in Joplin — an address belonging to Kum & Go — to his Joplin home where at least two people demanded he take off his clothes before beating him and using a stun gun on him, police say, according to probable cause documents obtained by KODE.

After, the man was robbed of his cell phone, Xanax and “hundreds of dollars,” police say. Video of the incident was posted to Snapchat, a video sharing app, where it was obtained by investigators, KOAM reported.

The robbery was reported two days later, police said in a news release, and three people were arrested the first week of October, the Joplin Globe reported.

Trevin Dicks, 17, is charged with armed robbery, kidnapping and armed criminal action; Cayden Garvin, 18, is charged with robbery and kidnapping; Ryan Mace-Canterbury, 18, is charged with robbery, kidnapping and armed criminal action, police say.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact the Joplin Police Department at 417-623-3131.