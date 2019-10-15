Man hid cameras in rental home, recorded women and a 4-year-old girl, Texas cops say

SHARE COPY LINK

A Katy, Texas, man has been arrested after he was found to have planted hidden cameras in a home he rented to a mother and her 4-year-old daughter, Harris County Constable Ted Heap said.

Gregory Gene Walker, 64, was arrested on three felony charges of invasive video recording and possession of lewd visual material depicting a child, the department wrote Monday on Facebook.

Police received a call after the victims discovered hidden cameras in several rooms of their home in the 15800 block of Sandy Hill Drive.

“This is a disturbing case made even worse by a preschooler being one of the victims,” Constable Ted Heap wrote. “I’m just relieved that our deputies were able to get to the bottom of this, identifying the suspect and getting an arrest warrant for him.”

The woman “told authorities that her roommate pointed out that there were hidden cameras throughout the home,” Click 2 Houston reported. The woman considered Walker a friend, Heap said.

During an investigation, police discovered three cameras in the ceiling of the house and a fourth in a smoke detector, Click 2 said.

“Authorities discovered the cameras contained hundreds of videos, including nude images of both adult women who lived in the house, and nude images of the child,” Click 2 reported.

Walker turned himself in and is out on bond while awaiting trial, the constable’s Facebook post said.