2 children found dead, 2 kids removed from home without water, power, Texas cops say

Texas police have arrested a woman after two children were removed from her home, officials said in a news release. Two other children were found dead in the house.

On Sept. 30, Temple police were called to a home “in the 1500 block of South 35th Street” to perform a welfare check. Upon arrival, they found two dead children -- 2-year-old Terric Boyd and 1-year-old Janea Boyd -- along with a woman who police say was “cognitively unresponsive.”

Two additional little girls, ages 6 and 4, who were also in the residence, were placed in the care of Child Protective Services.

Terrikah Haynes, 36, was charged Wednesday with two counts of abandoning or endangering a child with imminent danger of death or bodily injury.

Police said there was no running water, food or electricity in the home. They said the investigation into the deaths of the other two children is continuing.

Haynes’ lawyer, Janna Gustafson, says Haynes is the mother of the children and said “Haynes wants her two surviving children to be moved out of state,” according to KCENTV.

Haynes is being held in the Bell County Jail and her court date is unknown, KCENTV said.