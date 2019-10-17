‘We have lost a giant.’ Death of Congressman Cummings mourned in SC where he had roots

In this Aug. 7, 2019, photo, Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., speaks during a luncheon at the National Press Club in Washington. U.S. Rep. Cummings has died from complications of longtime health challenges, his office said in a statement on Oct. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) AP

Longtime U.S. Rep. Rep. Elijah E. Cummings was mourned Thursday when news of his death spread.

The 68-year-old Maryland Democrat died of complications from longstanding health issues, according to The Associated Press.

Many of his peers, constituents and others released statements or posted about his passing on social media. That includes fellow members of the House of Representatives from South Carolina.

Democrats and Republicans from South Carolina memorialized Cummings, with House Majority Whip James Clyburn and Rep. Ralph Norman among the first to comment.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

That could be because of Cummings’ connection to the Palmetto State.

Cummings had roots in Clarendon County, according to Clyburn, who represents the area as part of his congressional district. Cummings’ parents were from South Carolina, WLTX reported.

“This connection bonded us, and we were dear friends as well as colleagues. We were of like minds that our work in the Congress was not to benefit us, but to bring hope and opportunity to future generations,” Clyburn said in a news release praising Cummings. “Today we have lost a giant. Elijah Cummings was a public servant to his core. He served his constituents in Maryland with dignity and grace, while defending our democracy with a sense of duty and steady strength.”

Despite being on the opposite side of the political aisle, Norman, a Republican, also mourned the “sad news” about Cummings.

“Thank you Rep. Cummings for your many years of dedicated service, not only to the people of Baltimore but to our country,” Norman said on his Twitter feed. “Our prayers are with his family at this time. God speed, Chairman Cummings.”

Fellow Republicans U.S. Sen. Tim Scott and former U.S. Rep. and South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford also shared their thoughts on Cummings.

“Heartbreaking to hear the news of my friend Rep. Elijah Cumming’s passing,” Scott tweeted. “My prayers are with his wife Maya, his family, and the good people of Baltimore. May God comfort the Cummings family in the days and months to come.”

Sanford, who is running for president, tweeted “Elijah Cummings was a thoughtful and gracious man of great conviction. I will miss him.”

More Democrats also mourned Cummings’ death.

Marlon Kimpson, a South Carolina State Senator, also shared condolences.

“A giant tree has fallen. Our nation suffers a great loss. God bless the Cummings family. Rest In Peace Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings. Rest In Peace,” Kimpson said in a Facebook post.

Former South Carolina State Representative and CNN political commentator Bakari Sellers tweeted “He was truly a good and faithful servant. May he rest in Power.”

“He always reminded me to speak loud & proud about my sharecropping grandparents b/c he was ‘Born a sharecropper’s son’ & the world needed to know how far we have come. Thx Chairman,” Democratic strategist Antjuan Seawright said in one of several tweets memorializing Cummings.

Cummings was elected to Congress in 1996 and rose through the ranks to become chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, the Associated Press reported.

In a statement, his widow, Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, chairwoman of Maryland’s Democratic Party, said “Congressman Cummings was an honorable man who proudly served his district and the nation with dignity, integrity, compassion and humility,” according to the AP. “He worked until his last breath because he believed our democracy was the highest and best expression of our collective humanity and that our nation’s diversity was our promise, not our problem.”