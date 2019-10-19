About 6,400 pounds of sausage sold at Walmart recalled. It might have salmonella

About 6,444 pounds of Walmart’s store brand breakfast patties have been recalled by the manufacturer on the possibility of salmonella contamination.

Recalled are Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties in 24.92-ounce packs, lot No. 1091971894, use by date of 10/16/2019; Great Value Fully Cooked Original Breakfast Turkey Patties in 24.92-ounce packs, lot No. 1171971897, use by date of 10/24/2019; and Family Size Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties in 35.6-ounce packs, lot Nos. 1271972894 or 1291972894, use by dates 11/03/2019 and 11/05/2019, respectively.

The patties were made by George’s Prepared Foods and have “EST. M2206T” or “P-2260T” on the package.

Customers should toss the sausage or return it for a full refund. Those with questions can call George’s Prepared Foods at 800-471-9665.

Samonella hits about 1.2 million Americans a year, hospitalizing about 23,000 and killing about 450, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It usually strikes from 12 hours to three days after eating contaminated food and lasts four days to a week with diarrhea, fever and stomachaches. Senior citizens, children under 5 and those with damaged immune systems are most vulnerable to the worst of salmonella.

