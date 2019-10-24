Bystander hit as officer fatally shoots armed man outside grocery store, NC cops say

An armed man was fatally shot by police outside a North Carolina grocery store, cops say.

Officers responded Thursday at about 2:45 p.m. to a call about a man “aggressively harassing customers” in the parking lot of an Aldi in Greenville, the Greenville Police Department said.

As the first officer on the scene approached the suspect, the suspect pulled out a gun and the officer shot him, police say.

The suspect died at the scene, according to police.

A bystander was also hit by a bullet and was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police.

The officer, who has been with the department for nine years, was not injured but is being evaluated, police say.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the incident, police say.

The names of those involved have not been released.