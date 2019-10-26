PHOTO GALLERY: A selection of pictures from the past week

A Shiite Muslim child beats his chest next to his father during a procession to mark the end of the 40-day mourning period following the anniversary of the 7th century death of Imam Hussein, the Prophet Muhammad's grandson and one of Shiite Islam's most beloved saints, in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. AP Photo

Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's gallery includes a ceremony marking the end of the 40-day mourning period after the anniversary of the 7th century death of the Prophet Muhammad's grandson in Pakistan; wildfires consuming a car in northern California; and sunrise at a mist-covered castle in England.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of Oct. 19-25, 2019.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com

___

Follow AP photographers on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers

Follow AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com