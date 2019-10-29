Atrocious.’ Mold grows rampant in private housing for Texas military families, suit says

Eight families say they have suffered mentally, physically and emotionally after being subjected to what they call “atrocious conditions” at the Hunt Military Communities in Texas, per a lawsuit filed Tuesday on their behalf.

Service members stationed at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph and one at Laughlin Air Force Base in Del Rio are suing Hunt Military Communities because they “systematically under-maintained the houses located on RAFB and LAFB, subjecting tenant service-members and their families to atrocious conditions, including pervasive mold and other airborne toxins,” the lawsuit says.

Hunt denied the complaints in a statement to the Military Times.

“We are aware of the lawsuit recently filed against Hunt Military Communities. We believe the lawsuit is without merit and intend to vigorously defend the Company against these baseless claims,” the Military Times reported.

Capt. Michael Daniels and his wife, Barbara High-Daniels, moved into Randolph Air Force Base housing in 2016.

The housing was dilapidated and had ongoing issues the couple said plagued them until the day they decided to finally pack up their “few uncontaminated personal belongings and left,” the suit says.

Mold reportedly engulfed the home, to the point that Daniels found it on his son’s toothpaste tube after the boy forgot to replace the cap on the tube, the suit says.

“As a result of living in a Hunt-managed house at RAFB for two years, the Daniels family lost many of their personal possessions and suffered health issues associated with exposure to mold and other airborne toxins,” the suit says.

Technical Sgt. Thomas Wolf, who deployed to Kuwait in April, and his wife Kassandra also struggled with mold in their housing quarters, the suit says.

“In January 2019, the Wolfs noticed multiple water rings on a ceiling inside an HVAC closet, which indicated a whole history of repeated incidents resulting in standing water. The Wolfs later learned that a second-floor toilet chronically leaked. Hunt maintenance workers and workers with a private company “examined” the damage but took no remedial action at all. Instead— and in typical Hunt fashion — maintenance personnel painted over the water rings instead,” the suit says.

“Over the last three years, we dealt with mold, we dealt with pest infestation, we had water damage,” Wolf said in an interview with KTSA News.

“Some members of the Wolf household became ill soon after moving into the house, and the health of all six Wolfs eventually deteriorated. TSgt. Wolf experienced no health issues before the move to Hunt’s facilities at RAFB. Beginning on that date, however, he began suffering from frequent headaches and nosebleeds. Notably, those same headaches and nosebleeds stopped after his deployment to Kuwait in 2019,” the suit says.

The families say they have suffered mental anguish and adverse health consequences from the living conditions. They request a jury trial and “further relief, at law or in equity, as the Court deems to be just, proper, and equitable,” the suit says.