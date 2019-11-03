Man plays pinball for 30 hours to help Wisconsin group that saved his son’s life

There’s a new pinball wizard in Wisconsin and he just set a Guinness World Record — all while raising money for the hospital that saved his son’s life.

When Ryan Clancy stepped up to the pinball machine at 9 a.m. on Friday, he wouldn’t stop playing for more than 30 hours, WISN reported.

“I’m going to plunge the first ball now, of what I assume will be 1,600 or 1,700 balls,” Clancy told WDJT.

Ryan Clancy broke the Guinness World Record for most consecutive hours playing pinball on Saturday. Screengrab: WISN

While Clancy played to break the 30 hour and 10 minute Guinness World Record set in 2016, he was also raising money for Children’s Wisconsin, the hospital where his son had been treated for kidney failure, according to the news outlet. His son made a full recovery.

“It was really scary. He had been sick for about six weeks, and we hadn’t really pinpointed it,” Clancy told WISN. “I thought it would be a great chance to raise some funds for that and make sure other kids have the same great care that Alex had access to.”

Clancy was allowed a five minute break for every hour of play, WITI reported. His fingers were required to stay on the flippers except for when he ate or drank, and cameras were set up to ensure no rules were broken.

“We’re taking notes,” Jonathan Brostoff, an official witness, told the news outlet. “We’re making sure that the score is recorded appropriately, the time.”

Clancy completed his pinball marathon around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday, WITI reported, and raised roughly $2,200 for the hospital.