Cher is bringing her concert tour to South Carolina. Here’s how to get tickets

Cher is coming to South Carolina.

The “Goddess of Pop” announced Monday she is extending her “Here We Go Again” tour with an additional 26 dates in 2020 — including a March 20 performance at the North Charleston Coliseum.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @cher added NEW DATES to the Here We Go Again Tour! Presales start 11/5 at 10am local.

Get more info here. — Live Nation (@LiveNation) November 4, 2019

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, but only for a select few.

Citi is the “official presale credit card” of Cher’s tour, WLTX reported, meaning tickets will be available earlier for members. Citi cardholders and Cher fan club members can purchase tickets starting Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. The presale ends Nov. 7 at 10 p.m.

Tickets go on sale for the general public on Friday, Nov. 8 starting at 10 a.m. All tickets are available at LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com or the coliseum’s box office.

cher’s logic: i’ll just say this is my farewell tour but i don’t actually have to say farewell if i keep adding more dates pic.twitter.com/coHhi8tanh — alessa ♡ (@paulyscherbear) November 4, 2019

The tour is in support of Cher’s 2018 tribute album for Abba, titled “Dancing Queen,” the Rolling Stone reported.

She’s joined by Nile Rodgers and Chic. Rodgers, who co-founded Chic in the 1970s, is the producer behind David Bowie’s album “Let’s Dance” and Madonna’s album “Like a Virgin,” according to his biography.

Cher’s North American leg of the tour already sold more than 540,000 tickets, Variety reported.