Man convicted of rape living in nursing home accused of sexual assault, Texas cops say

A man convicted of rape and living in a Texas nursing home is charged with the same crime against a fellow resident, media outlets report.

The woman told police she was stuck in his room for hours after the attack.

Olander Grant, 59, is accused of motioning the woman — who is disabled — into his room at Brentwood Place in Pleasant Grove early Sunday morning, then pinning her to the bed and sexually assaulting her, The Dallas Morning News reported. She escaped Grant but couldn’t leave the room because the door was locked, the newspaper reported.

Finally, about eight hours after the woman said the incident happened, she got out of the room and told a nurse, KXAS reported. A nurse said the woman was “hysterical and walked with a sense of urgency” as she left the room, according to the Dallas TV station.

Another man in the room told police that the woman grabbed Grant’s genital area, but investigators believe he was lying to keep his friend out of trouble, WFAA reported.

Grant was imprisoned for 25 years after being convicted of rape in 1982, KDFW reported. He was charged with aggravated sexual assault, according to KDFW.

Grant was still in jail Wednesday night on $100,000 bond, records show.

McClatchy news group was unable to reach a representative for the nursing facility by phone or email Wednesday night.