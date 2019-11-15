Former NC State basketball player Grundy dies after stabbing

FILE - In this July 14, 2006, file photo, Atlanta Hawks guard Anthony Grundy plays during the Rocky Mountain Review summer league basketball game hosted by the Utah Jazz in Taylorsville, Utah. Grundy, also former North Carolina State basketball player, died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, from stab wounds suffered as the result of a domestic dispute in Kentucky, authorities said. AP Photo

Former North Carolina State basketball player Anthony Grundy died Thursday from stab wounds suffered as the result of a domestic dispute in Kentucky, authorities said.

Louisville officers found Anthony Grundy, 40, injured while they were responding to a residence on Thursday evening regarding a domestic altercation, police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.

Grundy later died at the University of Louisville Hospital of “multiple sharp force injuries to the body,” according to a coroner’s report.

An investigation into Grundy’s death is underway and no one has been charged, Smiley said.

Grundy played for the Wolfpack from 1998 to 2002. He was an All-ACC guard as a senior in 2002 and helped the Wolfpack end a 10-year NCAA tournament drought in his final season.

A 12-year professional career included a brief stint with the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA and teams in Europe and Asia. Grundy also ran into a number of legal issues that included a prison sentence for habitual impaired driving.

Lee Turner, a Raleigh attorney who worked with Grundy, said his client “truly was not a mean person. He had a good heart.”