Gunman still at large after killing outside Chicago school

Authorities are still searching for a man who allegedly shot and killed his daughter’s mother’s new boyfriend of outside of a Chicago elementary school.

Police say the gunman approached Richard Buick in his SUV early Friday outside of Moving Everest Charter School in the city’s West Side. The shooter fired and fled. Authorities say his 6-year-old daughter and her mother, who was holding a baby, were walking into the school.

Teacher Scott Musso and school nurse Amanda Thorsen heard the shooting. They went outside and started to perform CPR while Buick was in the driver’s seat because they couldn’t get him out.

Buick’s foot slipped and hit the gas, jolting the SUV forward. Musso, a former firefighter and paramedic, told The Chicago Tribune that he began steering to avoid hitting anyone and that he eventually steered the car into a guardrail to stop it.

Buick was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chicago police spokesman Michael Carroll says the suspected shooter remains at large. Police haven’t released his name.