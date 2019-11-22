A couple of ‘goofball’ dogs got stuck in a Texas storm drain and no one knows how

Two “goofball” dogs had to be rescued from a storm drain in Texas — but they didn’t seem too worried about the predicament.

The animal services department in Carrollton, Texas, went to rescue the dog pals after they got stuck, according to a Facebook post. But judging by a photo, this wasn’t a harrowing or scary kind of rescue.

The picture shows the two dogs peeking from a storm drain with playful looks.

“What’s black, white and brown and stuck underground?” the animal services department asked on Facebook. “These two goofballs!! We have no idea what they were following all we know is that they couldn’t get out.”

Fortunately, the two were saved and reunited with their owner, officials said.

The picture quickly drew comparisons to Pennywise, the scary clown in the Stephen King novel “It” who terrorizes children from storm drains — though these two dogs don’t look the part.

“We all bark down here,” a Facebook user wrote, referencing the famous quote from the novel and movie.

Other people on social media pointed out their obvious happiness, despite being stuck.

“They’re not even sorry,” one person wrote on Facebook.

“The look on these silly dogs faces is everything!” another person wrote.

A Twitter user pointed a finger at the husky — but we’re not taking any sides.

The husky is the leader. It’s just in their nature! — BADFISH69 (@BadFish2469) November 22, 2019