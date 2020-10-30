Trump debates canceling Election Night party at DC hotel, citing COVID-19 restrictions

President Donald Trump might cancel his Election Night party at the Washington, D.C., hotel bearing his name in favor of an event at the White House, he told reporters Friday.

The New York Times previously reported the president wouldn’t be in attendance, citing sources familiar with his plans.

“We haven’t made a determination,” Trump said outside the White House on Friday. “We have certain rules and regulations — you know Washington, D.C., is shut down. The mayor shut it down. So we have a hotel, I don’t know if you’re allowed to use it or not, but I know the mayor has shut down Washington, D.C. And if that’s the case we’ll probably stay here or pick another location.”

Current coronavirus restrictions in Washington, D.C., limit public gatherings to fewer than 50 people.

Trump’s campaign sent out fundraising emails earlier in the week encouraging supporters to “join Team Trump at the Election Night Party in my favorite hotel” — the Trump International Hotel, the Associated Press reported.

“November 3rd will go down in history as the night we won FOUR MORE YEARS. It will be absolutely EPIC, and the only thing that could make it better is having YOU there,” one of the fundraising solicitations read, according to the AP.

FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2019, file photo, the Trump International Hotel near sunset in Washington. Trump has his eye on hosting an election night party at his own hotel in the nation’s capital. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) Alex Brandon AP

The president’s son, Eric Trump, told “Fox & Friends” on Friday morning the party wasn’t canceled.

“No, we’re thinking about moving it actually over to the White House,” he said. “We’re looking at that right now and it’s going to be a great night, and it’s going to be a really, really beautiful night and I’m really excited, I’m really, really excited.”