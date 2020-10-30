This Chicago Cubs pitcher is sharing how much his fans mean to him — with free beer

AP

Planning on being in Chicago this weekend? Are you a Cubs fan? Enjoy free beer? Well, Major League Baseball pitcher Jon Lester has some delightful news for you.

On Friday, the three-time World Series champion tweeted that he would like to show his appreciation to Cubs fans for the “last six years” by putting their first beer on his tab.

Chicago Cubs pitcher Jon Lester Nam Y. Huh AP

The catch? It has to be Miller Lite, which is Lester’s favorite beer.

From Friday to Sunday, all fans have to do is head to the establishments on Division Street (Hopsmith, The Lodge, Butch McGuire’s and She-nannigan’s) mentioned in Lester’s tweet and order a Miller Lite and say “Put it on #JonsTab.”

Regardless of what's next I want to thank the fans for the past 6 years. So this weekend (10.30-11.1) Im buying y’all my favorite beer. Make a res at @Hopsmithchicago @LodgeTavern @ButchMcGuires @ShenannigansHOB & your 1st @MillerLite is on me. Just tell em to put it on #JonsTab — Jon Lester (@JLester34) October 30, 2020

Lester’s offer to shower fans with free beer comes as Chicago’s bars and restaurants returned to outdoor and carry-out service only starting Friday after the city posted “increases in its 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate and hospital admissions for COVID-19-like illness over seven of the past 10 days,” according WGN 9 and the Illinois Department of Public Health.