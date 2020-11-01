Lexington Herald Leader Logo
A Montana lake with a racist name will now be called Lost Loon Lake, judge rules

A Montana lake will shed its racist former name to become Lost Loon Lake, a judge has ruled.

A Flathead County judge on Tuesday approved a petition by property owners along the lake near Whitefish to change the lake’s name, KCFW reported.

The 61-acre lake had formerly been known as Lost Coon Lake as a “compromise” from its original name, which included an even more graphic racial slur, McClatchy News previously reported.

Whitefish city officials said they had received complaints about the Lost Coon Lake moniker, calling it racist and offensive, The Flathead Beacon reported.

The Whitefish Lake Golf Club along the lake had already taken to calling it Lost Loon Lake after creating a nesting platform for the birds, McClatchy News previously reported.

The name change will be recorded in January, The Flathead Beacon reported.

