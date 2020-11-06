Lexington Herald Leader Logo
What is ballot curing, and what does it mean for Georgia voters as count nears finish?

Chester County, Pa. election workers process mail-in and absentee ballots at West Chester University, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in West Chester. The fate of the United States presidency hung in the balance Wednesday morning, as President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden battled for three familiar battleground states, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, that could prove crucial in determining who wins the White House. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Chester County, Pa. election workers process mail-in and absentee ballots at West Chester University, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in West Chester. The fate of the United States presidency hung in the balance Wednesday morning, as President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden battled for three familiar battleground states, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, that could prove crucial in determining who wins the White House. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Matt Slocum AP

Georgia voters have until 5 p.m. Friday to fix absentee or mail-ballots that could decide the fate of the U.S. presidential election.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden edged past President Donald Trump in Georgia early Friday morning.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger said in a tweet late Thursday that there were at least 14,097 outstanding ballots to be counted as of 10:35 p.m.

But some of those ballots might have errors — the most common of which is lacking the proper signature, according to state elections officials.

State officials on Thursday “couldn’t immediately provide the number of uncured absentee ballots,” lists of which are kept at the county level, The Associated Press reported.

Georgia is one of a few battleground states that allows voters to correct, or “cure,” their ballots by a certain deadline.

Voters whose ballot was rejected because of an error should have been notified by their county elections office.

To check the status of your absentee or mail-in ballot, go to https://www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do.

