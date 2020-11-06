Rare Gibson guitars worth nearly $100,000 stolen at Indiana truck stop, company says

The Adam Jones 1979 Les Paul Custom guitar Sweetwater Music Instruments & Pro Audio

A cluster of limited-edition Gibson guitars worth around $95,000 was stolen off a delivery truck headed to Fort Wayne, Indiana, a news release said this week.

Sweetwater Music Instruments & Pro Audio, where the truck carrying the pallet was headed , said it believes the guitars were targeted for their worth.

“Somehow out of a truck full of guitars, this ONE pallet was singled out and stolen at a truck stop,” says Sweetwater Chief Supply Chain and Merchandising Officer Phil Rich in the release. “With a retail value of $95,000 in guitars, we feel this person/s knew exactly what to look for and when.”

“These guitars were the dream guitars of 13 Gibson and Adam Jones fans, who had been patiently waiting for them to be delivered,” says Cesar Gueikian of Gibson in the release. “We have decided to publish the serial numbers of the 13 stolen guitars and are appealing to all of Gibson’s fans to keep an eye out for them and let us know if they surface. Our fans should ask any third-party sellers for a serial number before purchasing to be sure they are not being sold one of the stolen guitars.”

Gibson collaborated with Adam Jones of the Grammy-Award winning band Tool to recreate Jones’ 1979 Silverburst Les Paul Custom guitar, a replica that immediately sold out worldwide, the release said. The model comes in a limited offering of 79 replicas.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The release listed the serial numbers for the stolen guitars.

Serial numbers of Adam Jones 1979 Les Paul Custom guitars affected. Sweetwater Music Instruments & Pro Audio

The company is asking anyone with information about the Oct. 30 theft to contact Detective Kenny Polley with the Whiteland Police Department at kpolley@whitelandpd.us or (317) 535-8100.