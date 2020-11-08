‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek’s death brings tears, love from celebrities, contestants

As news spread that Alex Trebek had died at age 80 of pancreatic cancer, social media erupted with condolences, memories and love for the longtime “Jeopardy!” host.

Trebek revealed in March 2019 that he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He hosted “Jeopardy!” for more than 30 years.

The Ontario, Canada, native covered national news for radio and television before making his hosting debut in 1973 on the show “Wizard of Odds.”

Trebek began hosting “Jeopardy!” in 1984 and has been praised for his composure and wit. He was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as well as a Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

Trebek also holds the Guinness World Record for “Most Game Show Episodes Hosted by the Same Presenter” at more than 8,000 episodes.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Here’s how celebrities, contestants and fans are reacting to the news of his death.