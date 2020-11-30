Lexington Herald Leader Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

National

Georgia governor vows to ‘follow the law’ in response to Trump’s false election claims

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says he will “continue to follow the law” despite President Donald Trump’s efforts to undermine the state’s election results.

Kemp’s office released a statement Monday after the president, who lost Georgia to President-elect Joe Biden by less than 13,000 votes, lashed out at him and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger — both Republicans — during an interview with Fox News, several outlets reported.

Trump said Kemp had done “absolutely nothing,” adding that he was “ashamed” for endorsing him in 2018.

“Georgia law prohibits the Governor from interfering in elections,” Kemp’s office said in a statement, according to 11 Alive. “The Secretary of State, who is an elected constitutional officer, has oversight over elections that cannot be overridden by executive order. As the Governor has said repeatedly, he will continue to follow the law and encourage the Secretary of State to take reasonable steps — including a sample audit of signatures — to restore trust and address serious issues that have been raised.”

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Profile Image of Tanasia Kenney
Tanasia Kenney
Tanasia is a national Real-Time reporter based in Atlanta covering Georgia, Mississippi and the southeastern U.S. She’s an alumna of Kennesaw State University and joined McClatchy in 2020.
  Comments  
$20 FOR 1 YEAR
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service