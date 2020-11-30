Georgia governor vows to ‘follow the law’ in response to Trump’s false election claims

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says he will “continue to follow the law” despite President Donald Trump’s efforts to undermine the state’s election results.

Kemp’s office released a statement Monday after the president, who lost Georgia to President-elect Joe Biden by less than 13,000 votes, lashed out at him and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger — both Republicans — during an interview with Fox News, several outlets reported.

Trump said Kemp had done “absolutely nothing,” adding that he was “ashamed” for endorsing him in 2018.

President Trump lashed out at Georgia @GovKemp and @GaSecofState for not intervening. "They had electoral officials making deals like this character in Georgia who is a disaster. And the Governor's done nothing. He's done absolutely nothing. I'm ashamed that I endorsed him." pic.twitter.com/zKjjP4duLx — Brendan Keefe (@BrendanKeefe) November 29, 2020

“Georgia law prohibits the Governor from interfering in elections,” Kemp’s office said in a statement, according to 11 Alive. “The Secretary of State, who is an elected constitutional officer, has oversight over elections that cannot be overridden by executive order. As the Governor has said repeatedly, he will continue to follow the law and encourage the Secretary of State to take reasonable steps — including a sample audit of signatures — to restore trust and address serious issues that have been raised.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.