Lexington Herald Leader Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

National

Honda recalled 118,000 off-road vehicles. A problem can send them out of control

Even more so than vehicles designed for roads, off-road vehicles need good steering control. That’s why Honda recalled about 118,600 Pioneer 700 and Pioneer 1000 off-road vehicles.

The problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall alert: “The ROV can lose steering control, posing crash and injury hazards.”

Honda has received eight reports of “either play in the steering or losing control of steering.”

This recall covers models:

Pioneer 700, two and four passengers, model years 2017-2020, VIN number beginning with “1HFVE02.”

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Pioneer 1000, three and five passengers, model years 2016-2020, VIN number beginning with “1HFVE04.”

Consumers should contact an authorized Honda Powersports dealer for inspection and repair. To pose questions on this recall, contact American Honda at 866-784-1870, Monday through Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Eastern time, or go to the Honda Powersports website.

Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

National

AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

December 07, 2020 6:04 AM

Health & Medicine

Will the US ever have a national COVID-19 testing strategy?

December 07, 2020 4:43 AM

Business

Today in History

December 07, 2020 12:00 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service