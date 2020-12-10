Colin Kaepernick now has his own signature ice cream thanks to Ben & Jerry’s

Colin Kaeperick’s proceeds from “Change the Whirled’ will go to support the Know Your Rights Camp in Oakland, CA. Photo courtesy of Ben & Jerry's

Social activist Colin Kaepernick has been recognized for his tireless work to confront systemic oppression, but none as unique as...an ice cream flavor.

Ben & Jerry’s ice cream announced in a news release on Thursday that the company was honoring the former NFL quarterback with his own flavor: “Change the Whirled.”

“As an aspiring social justice company, Ben & Jerry’s believes Kaepernick represents the very best of us, willing to use his power and platform in the pursuit of equity and justice rooted in a commitment to love and resistance,” the release said. “The ice cream maker aims to honor Kaepernick, sweetening the long struggle for justice, and making his vision a reality to Change the Whirled.”

I’ve teamed up with @BenAndJerrys to serve up joy on the journey to justice!



Today, we're excited to introduce Change the Whirled, a new non-dairy flavor that hits shelves in early-2021!



100% of my proceeds will go to @yourrightscamp with matching support from Ben & Jerry's pic.twitter.com/OouYwUXPXK — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) December 10, 2020

While Kaepernick has been making headlines for his activism since he first took a knee during a NFL preseason game to call out racial injustice in 2016 when he was the quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, he still hasn’t taken to the field professionally since the 49ers cut ties with him in 2017.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“I’m honored to partner with Ben & Jerry’s on Change the Whirled,” said Kaepernick in the release. “Their commitment to challenging the anti-Black roots of policing in the United States demonstrates a material concern for the wellbeing of Black and Brown communities. My hope is that this partnership will amplify calls to defund and abolish the police and to invest in futures that can make us safer, healthier, and truly free.”

According to Ben & Jerry’s, Kaepernick’s portion of the proceeds from “Change the Whirled” will support Know Your Rights Camp, a camp founded by the quarterback in Oakland, California.

FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2019, file photo, free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick arrives for a workout for NFL football scouts and media in Riverdale, Ga. Kaepernick’s publishing company is putting out a collection of 30 essays over the next four weeks about abolition, police and prisons. The project is titled: “Abolition For the People: The Movement For A Future Without Policing & Prisons.” Kaepernick envisioned and curated this project following the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland, File) Todd Kirkland AP

“Colin Kaepernick and his Know Your Rights Camp is the perfect partner for Ben & Jerry’s to continue to advance our work on issues of racial justice,” said Matthew McCarthy, CEO of Ben & Jerry’s in the release. “Ben & Jerry’s is proud to diversify our flavor portfolio by honoring Kaepernick with a full-time flavor. We deeply respect how Colin uses his voice to protest racism, white supremacy and police violence through the belief that ‘love is at the root of our resistance. We have tremendous hope in what we can accomplish together,” he added.

The newest flavor is a “non-dairy offering” due to Kaepernick being vegan, and “features a caramel non-dairy sunflower butter base with fudge chips, graham cracker swirls and chocolate cookie swirls.” It will be available in stores next year.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER