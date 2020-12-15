‘Scared’ mom calls police in Mississippi over ‘brain’ found in son’s modeling clay

A Mississippi woman says she ended up calling the police after one of her children opened a can of off-brand play dough and found akin to a brain inside. Facebook screenshot

A Mississippi woman says she called police after her 3-year-old son opened a can of off-brand play dough and found something resembling a human brain.

Courtney Seals posted photos of the gooey substance on Facebook, and reported the modeling dough was purchased at a store in Corinth, about 240 miles northeast of Jackson.

“This is not kiddy dough. It appears to be a brain or some sort of organ, possibly even body parts,” Seals wrote on Dec. 13.

“I’ve never seen any kind of play dough do this and I’ve looked online to see if it has happened before but there are no reports. This is absolutely disgusting and somewhat traumatizing.”

The post, which has been shared hundreds of times, was updated to report Seals was visited by police. She says officials examined the object and determined it too soft and squishy to be a “brain or any other bodily part.”

“This was just a bad batch or possibly the beginning or end of a batch and something went wrong with the formula,” Seals says she was told by police.

“I looked all over the web before even posting this to begin with and found nothing even remotely similar so I was scared! But it’s nothing to be concerned about.”

Seals apologized to the police and to Facebook followers for causing alarm. However, reaction on social media continues to support her for being concerned. More than 200 people have commented on the post, many agreeing it looks like a brain. A few even suggested Seals contact the FBI for a second opinion.

“That seems like some dark web type shenanigans,” one person posted.

“I do not believe this is not a brain or body part. I hope they paid you well for your silence because there is no way this isn’t some form of tissue,” another wrote.