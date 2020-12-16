‘I do not feel safe.’ Mask mandate backlash in Kansas town prompts mayor to resign

Newly created face masks sit in a box at the Les Ateliers Tebo cultural center in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, April 6, 2020. Dodge City, Kansas, Mayor Joyce Warshaw resigned after a mask mandate in the town. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery) AP

The mayor of a historic western Kansas town resigned amid backlash over a mask mandate and national attention on COVID-19 in the community.

Dodge City Mayor Joyce Warshaw stepped down Tuesday. She cited fears for her safety and a hope that her resignation could quell anger.

“Life has dealt out many challenges in our world that have perhaps caused many people to act inappropriately, but I do not feel safe in this position anymore and am hopeful in removing myself this anger, accusations and abuse will not fall on anyone else and will calm down,” Warsaw wrote.

Warsaw told the Dodge City Globe she received threats in emails and phone calls after a USA Today article on Dec. 11 about residents failing to comply with a mask mandate as COVID-19 cases surged. The mask mandate was imposed a month ago.

Warshaw was quoted once in the story.

“We just felt like we had to do something so everybody was aware of how important it was for everybody to be responsible for each other’s health and well-being,” she told USA Today.

The mayor told NBC News that “threats, accusations and actions” aimed at herself and family members prompted the resignation.

“Very, very tough, difficult decision to make because I have no regrets about any of my actions or decisions I made as mayor but I think it’s best to move on,” Warshaw told NBC News. “Particularly my husband said ‘you’re done, you’re done.’ Maybe the city can just move on.”

Dodge City Police Chief Drew Francis said investigators are “looking into the substance of the communication to determine an appropriate course of action,” the Dodge City Globe reported.

