Stidham’s time? Will the Pats start the second-year QB over Cam Newton in final two games?

The Patriots have nothing left to lose. At this point, it seems clear-cut who should start at quarterback next Monday night against the AFC East champion Buffalo Bills.

The time for Jarrett Stidham has arrived.

With the Patriots losing to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday and being eliminated from the playoffs, Bill Belichick admitted on Monday that the team might use these last two weeks to evaluate younger players. That means playing youth over experience. It makes sense to give players who need experience playing time now especially with the Patriots season all but over.

That’s where Stidham comes in.

The second-year quarterback has played 68 offensive snaps this season, coming into four games in relief of Cam Newton. The results (18-for-33 for 212 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions) have varied. Stidham hasn’t exactly had many "wow" moments, but he’s also not taking reps as the Patriots No. 1 quarterback.

Two weeks ago, Patriots quarterback coach Jedd Fisch said he’s seen improvement from Stidham, but the quarterback’s role in practice is one in which he’s running plays of the Patriots’ opponents.

“He has a good amount of reps against our defense every week in regards to running the scout team,” Fisch said. “There’s not a lot of plays in a practice where the No. 2 quarterback gets to work on our offense.”

That’s exactly the reason the Patriots should let Stidham start these last two games, against Buffalo and the New York Jets. The Pats should let the 24-year-old prepare as the starter with the first-team offense and game plan for the next two opponents. They should give Stidham the experience so they’ll have a better idea of where his development currently lies.

There’s no denying a few facts about this Patriots team: Newton hasn’t been good enough and the passing game has been inefficient. Newton is 6-7 as the starter. He's thrown for 2,381 passing yards to go with five passing touchdowns and 11 interceptions. There's also the 11 rushing touchdowns. By now, the Patriots should have seen enough.

The big question is if Belichick will make the switch.

Patriots quarterbacks Cam Newton, left, and backup Jarrett Stidham sit on the bench during their game against the San Francisco 49ers in October.

On Monday, the Patriots coach gave a few inconsistent answers to that question while also leaving the door open for the possibility.

When asked about giving younger players playing time to evaluate them for the future, he responded, “We can evaluate what the opportunities are. We’re still going to prepare and try to play as well as we can on Monday night. But we’ll see how that all shakes out. It could be a possibility in certain situations.”

Did that mean Stidham would get some playing time?

“Really the same question you just asked, so we’ll see,” Belichick said.

The “we’ll see” part of that answer marked the first time Belichick hasn’t completely shut the door on the possibility of Stidham starting for the Patriots. It seemed noteworthy. However, when asked when his staff will determine who’s starting at quarterback against Buffalo, Belichick’s answer made it sound like they would stick with Newton.

“We haven’t had any timeframe on that,” Belichick said. “So, I don’t really see it going that way. We’ll go through our normal weekly process and make the decisions that we feel are best for the game in everything.”

Newton has been a good soldier for the Patriots in 2020. This season has been difficult. The Patriots didn’t sign Newton until the summer — after their offseason meetings. On top of that, Newton tested positive for COVID-19 and that stunted his development in the offense.

Add in limited offensive weapons at tight end and wide receiver and this would have been a tough season for any quarterback. There’s no denying any of that. When asked about Newton potentially still starting, Belichick even mentioned that their problems aren’t one player.

“Really, we have a lot of team questions we need to answer,” Belichick said. “That will be the overriding thing. We’ll talk about that today, tomorrow. We have an extra day this week and look at things from a bigger picture standpoint. Obviously, we haven’t played the run well the last two weeks. We haven’t been able to score a touchdown the last two weeks. I don’t think this is about any one individual.”

Newton might not be the sole problem for the Patriots, but he doesn’t seem like the answer, either. That’s why the team should give Stidham a look.