National
Police officer shot in Brooklyn, sources say
NEW YORK — A police officer was shot on Christmas Eve while responding to a domestic violence call in Brooklyn, police sources said.
The officer responded to a call in Crown Heights and was leaving the scene when the suspect shot the officer in the back, police sources said.
He was rushed to Kings County Hospital in critical condition, though his bullet-resistant vest may have saved his life, sources said.
Police have taken the shooter into custody and recovered his gun, sources said.
Comments