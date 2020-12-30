Minneapolis police shoot, kill man during traffic stop

MINNEAPOLIS — A man was shot and killed by Minneapolis police during a traffic stop Wednesday night.

The incident occurred during a felony traffic stop at around 7 p.m. at the Holiday gas station at 36th Street and S. Cedar Avenue. It's unclear whether the man exchanged gunfire with officers before he was shot. A bullet hole was spotted in a squad at the scene.

Police spokesman John Elder said the man shot was believed to be a felony suspect. He did not say how many shots were fired or how many officers were involved. The incident was captured on body camera and no officers were injured, Elder said. The officers involved were members of the Community Response Team, or CRT, a specialized unit focused on high-crime areas, drugs and prostitution.

"Those officers have all been isolated and they're waiting to be interviewed" by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, he said.

According to emergency dispatch audio, an officer radioed immediately after the shooting: "Shots fired, officer needs help."

"We have two people inside the vehicle, one male is down, we still have one female in the car with her hands up," the officer said.

"We need perimeter, we need perimeter!" an officer said, keeping Cedar clear for medics. They called for no more squads in the parking lot of a Holiday gas station, blocking entrances only for emergency crews. Officers were advised to keep their body cameras turned on.

A crowd of about 50 gathered at the scene about an hour after the shooting while roads remained closed and yellow crime scene tape surrounded the area. The crowd began demanding more information and shouting at police.

It was the first fatal police shooting since the May 25 killing of George Floyd by four since-fired Minneapolis police officers, which spurred widespread unrest and rioting in Minneapolis and protests across the city.

The fatal shooting comes at a time when city leaders are debating how to change policing and public safety following Floyd's death. As they do that, they have been struggling to balance competing demands, some from people who want them to abolish the department, and others from people who are asking for more officers as they struggle to reduce crime during an especially violent year.

Shortly after Floyd's death, a majority of City Council members promised to work toward "ending" the Minneapolis Police Department, though they had varying ideas on how to accomplish that. In the months since then, they have cut roughly $9 million from the police department's budget, often by moving the money to other city services, such as violence prevention programs.

They could choose to offset some of those cuts next year, as they debate key issues, such as whether to approve additional recruit classes meant to help amid an officer shortage, or to release funding for officers' overtime.

(Staff writer Liz Navratil contributed to this report.)