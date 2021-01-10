Pelosi will bring Trump impeachment legislation to house floor

The House this week will take up a resolution to impeach President Donald Trump for the second time in less than two years over his actions encouraging a mob that stormed the Capitol, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

“In protecting our Constitution and our Democracy, we will act with urgency, because this President represents an imminent threat to both,” Pelosi said in a letter Sunday to House Democrats. “As the days go by, the horror of the ongoing assault on our democracy perpetrated by this President is intensified and so is the immediate need for action.”

Pelosi said Democratic leaders on Monday will request unanimous consent for a separate resolution urging Vice President Mike Pence to convene the cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to the Constitution “to declare the President incapable of executing the duties of his office.” She said Pence should respond within 24 hours.

More than 200 House Democrats have signed on to co-sponsor an impeachment resolution accusing Trump of “Incitement of Insurrection,” and says he engaged in high crimes and misdemeanors by “willfully inciting violence against the government of the United States” in connection with the storming of the Capitol Wednesday by throngs of his supporters.