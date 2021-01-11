Washington Monument shuts down because of ‘credible threats,’ officials say

With the Washington Monument in the background, people attend a rally in support of President Donald Trump on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) AP

Officials shut down the Washington Monument on Monday because of “credible threats,” the National Park Service said.

The monument will be closed until Jan. 24, park officials said in a news release. No tours will take place during the closure, and some public roads, parking areas and restrooms near the National Mall and Memorial Park could also close.

“Groups involved in the January 6, 2021 riots at the US Capitol continue to threaten to disrupt the 59th presidential inauguration on January 20, 2021,” the National Park Service said. “This includes the set up and execution of inaugural events, which occur in several park areas.”

The closure could be extended if park officials are still concerned about threats, the park service said.

The monument shutdown comes days after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., McClatchy News reported. The rioters scaled walls, smashed windows and broke into the U.S. Senate chamber.

At least four people died during the attack, and more than 50 police officers were injured, McClatchy News reported.

After the attack, Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser requested a security overhaul ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, according to McClatchy News.

Bowser wrote a letter Saturday to U.S. Department of Homeland Security Acting Secretary Chad Wolf that she is “extremely concerned” about the Jan. 20 inauguration and asked that the department “adjust its approach.”