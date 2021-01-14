Plunging boulder crashes into car sunroof on California mountain highway

California Highway Patrol

A falling boulder smashed in the sunroof of a car traveling over Echo Summit on Wednesday, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The 3-foot by 2-foot rock hit a black Dodge Charger on westbound U.S. Highway 50 at 1:30 p.m., CHP officers wrote on Facebook. No one was hurt.

Photos with the Facebook post show the caved-in sunroof.

“This area is known for landslides and falling rocks,” CHP officers wrote. “Please be careful when traveling through this area.”

Hashtags on the post included #TheSkyIsFalling, #HeadsUp, #HopeYoureShort, #FinalDestination and #GoBuyaLotteryTicket.

“A constant worry of mine when I drive Echo Summit,” read one comment on the post. “Do I speed up or slow down when I see those [huge] boulders hanging over my head? I just close my eyes and drive through. What could possibly happen?”

CHP officers responded with a meme of a man blinking his eyes in surprise, and the poster replied that he would “keep at least one eye open.”

“Man this is my daily commute and this isn’t helping my anxiety,” read another comment.