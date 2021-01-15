Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson lists Georgia horse farm for $7.5 million. Take a look

Actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has listed his sprawling equestrian estate in metro-Atlanta for $7.5 million. Screengrab from Beacham and Company Realtors.com

Actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is letting go of his posh, yet pastoral mansion nestled on the outskirts of Atlanta.

Johnson, an ex-wrestler best known for his roles in the “Fast and Furious” franchise put the sprawling equestrian estate up for sale this week with an asking price of $7.5 million — about $2 million less than what he originally paid for the property just over a year ago, according to Variety.

The eight-bedroom, six-bathroom French Provincial-style manor sits on 46 acres in Powder Springs, about 20 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta, according to the listing by realtor Glennis Beacham of Beacham and Company Realtors.

The sizable spread boasts several “high-end finishes” including wide plank old-growth walnut flooring, high beamed ceilings and stone fireplaces. There’s also a gourmet kitchen with a walk-in pantry, and stone countertops, a library, exercise room and custom wine cellar, the listing states.

In the backyard, there’s ample room to entertain guests with features such as a heated in-ground pool, pool pavilion and wet bar.

The home’s equestrian facilities, which include “a working 12 stall barn, riding arena with viewing deck, hay barn and a 1867 farmhouse with historic log cabin,” are located elsewhere on the sprawling property, according to Beacham’s listing.

The mansion also includes additional guest quarters, a five-car garage and grassy lawn area.

“The home overlooks a pristine lake, lush pastures ...,” Beacham wrote. “This property with its amenities is unsurpassed in the close in metropolitan area.”

Johnson, 48, first purchased the property in 2019 via a Georgia-based firm “linked to Mr. Johnson’s business managers in Los Angeles,” Mansion Global reported. Though “The Rock” is poised to suffer a loss in the sale, he, for the second year in a row, topped Forbes’ list of the highest paid actors in Hollywood in 2020, raking in $87.5 million.

Johnson will star alongside Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds in the Netflix action flick “Red Notice,” set to release in 2021.

Take a closer look at the property here.