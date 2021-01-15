Renowned activist Maya Angelou now has her own Barbie doll. How can you get one?

Screengrab from Barbie website

Maya Angelou, the renowned author and activist crucial during the civil rights movement, will now get her own Barbie doll.

Mattel announced Thursday that Angelou is its latest addition in the Inspiring Women series Barbie, which began in 2018. Previous dolls have honored other notable women, including Florence Nightingale, Rosa Parks and Susan B. Anthony.

The doll “is being presented to honor the history and impact of Dr. Maya Angelou’s activism, work and achievements,” Barbie said.

Angelou wrote 30 best-selling titles, including her internationally acclaimed autobiography “I Know Why the Cage Bird Sings” from 1969. The Angelou doll clutches a replica version of the book in its hands.

Born in St. Louis, Missouri, before later moving to Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Angelou received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama in 2011. She died in 2014 at the age of 86.

“Dr. Angelou is an inspiration for what can be achieved when we speak up, stand out & refuse to be silenced,” Barbie wrote on Twitter.

The Barbie doll features Angelou wearing a head wrap and dress with a floral print. It includes accessories such as earrings, bracelets, ring, watch, shoes and a doll stand.

It’s available for preorder on the Barbie website for $29.99, but the item will not ship until June 1.

Mattel said in a statement to People magazine the doll is a part of the company’s effort to highlight Black role models.

“Barbie knows that kids early childhood experiences shape what they imagine to be possible, so it’s important that all girls not only see themselves reflected in product and content, but also see inspiring role models who have come before them,” Mattel said, according to People.