Pitbull joins NASCAR team Trackhouse Racing as co-owner, will attend Daytona 500

Michael Jordan won't be the only global celebrity at this year's Daytona 500.

Trackhouse Racing announced over the weekend that Grammy Award-winning Latin artist Pitbull has joined the team ahead of Trackhouse’s debut season with driver Daniel Suarez in the NASCAR Cup Series.

“As soon as I met (co-owner and founder) Justin (Marks), (team president) Ty Norris and Daniel, we were on the same page,” said Pitbull, who will attend next month's Daytona 500.

“They welcomed me aboard, and now we’re going to show the world NASCAR is not only a sport but it’s a culture.”

Trackhouse Racing Team announced its entry into the 2021 Cup Series last October, naming Suarez as the driver of the No. 99 Chevrolet. Former professional racer Justin Marks is an owner and founder, and last competed in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, driving the No. 93 for Meyer Shank Racing.

Marks also competed in various NASCAR and stock-car events, including at the ARCA, Truck and Xfinity levels.

“NASCAR is excited to welcome international recording star Pitbull into the NASCAR family, as he joins Trackhouse Racing and an incredibly talented driver in Daniel Suárez," NASCAR said in a statement.

"Pitbull is an iconic talent in the music industry and has tremendous passion for NASCAR racing. We look forward to working with him to further engage diverse audiences and introduce new fans to our great sport.”

Pitbull, famously known as “Mr. Worldwide,” has sold albums by the millions and has built an audience as a brand-building endorser and an activist for social and charitable causes.

The organization said that Marks and Pitbull, whose real name is Armando Christian Perez, intend to collaborate on Trackhouse’s philanthropic efforts, which include NASCAR-themed STEM education initiatives within inner-city charter schools.

Daniel Suarez will drive the No. 99 for Trackhouse Racing this season.

Pitbull does have previous experience in the sport, teaming up with country music star Blake Shelton for a music video at Phoenix Raceway last March.

“From day one of creating Trackhouse Racing, I wanted our team to be a platform for purpose, to transcend the sport and positively impact all races on and off the track,” Marks said. “I am proud that in just a few months we are here announcing a partnership with one of the most influential and recognized artists in the world."