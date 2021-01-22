Ex-Marine who went viral for saving dogs during NC hurricane now charged in DC riot

Ryan Nichols, a former Marine who went viral for rescuing dogs in North Carolina after Hurricane Florence, and Alex Harkrider are charge in the Capitol riot, authorities say. Screengrab from FBI.

A former Marine who went viral for rescuing dogs during Hurricane Florence is now charged in the U.S. Capitol riot.

Ryan Nichols appeared on national news, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and other media outlets to tell his heroic story of traveling from Texas to North Carolina to save animals and people from the catastrophic storm.

A viral video captured Nichols and others saving six dogs from a cage as floodwaters threatened death.

“They were wet and hungry and very happy to see us,” Nichols told ABC News.

Rescued six dogs in Leland, NC, after the owner LEFT THEM locked in an outdoor cage that filled with flood water that was rapidly rising.



We got them out, but by the time we left, the water was so high that they would have drowned. BRING YOUR PETS WITH YOU! #HurricaneFlorence pic.twitter.com/tRibGxCjXy — Marcus J. DiPaola (@marcusdipaola) September 16, 2018

Afterward, Ellen DeGeneres surprised him with a surprise $25,000 donation to the Humane Society and a trip to Hawaii for himself, another rescuer and their families, WECT reported.

Now Nichols, 30, and Alex Harkrider, 32, are charged with assaulting a federal officer, aiding and abetting, civil disorder, violent entry or disorderly conduct, and conspiracy and unlawful entry for their roles in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Nichols was seen in a video with a Marine Corps camouflage hat and tactical vest, shouting to a crowd outside the Capitol with a red bullhorn, authorities say.

“If you have a weapon, you need to get your weapon,” Nichols yelled to the pro-Trump mob, according to court documents.

Ryan Nichols, with the bullhorn, and Alex Harkrider to the right, are seen at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2020, authorities say. Screengrab from FBI.

Other video captured Nichols use a red aerosol can to spray what’s believed to be pepper spray at Capitol police officers at an entrance attempting to hold back the mob, according to court documents.

Nichols and Harkrider are seen in other video at the same entrance rocking back and forth in a crowd, the documents say.

“Heave! Ho!” the crowd chanted in video seen by authorities.

Ryan Nichols is accused of spraying U.S. Capitol police officer with an aerosol can believed to contain pepper spray, authorities say. Screengrab from FBI.

A Facebook photo from Nichols’ account includes a photo of himself with Harkrider, authorities say.

“Patriots stood their ground today!” Nichols’ posted, according to court documents. “We aren’t done yet, either!”

In the weeks before the attack, Nichols posted on Facebook about plans to go to Washington, D.C., according to court documents.

“By Bullet or Ballot, Restoration of the Republic Is Coming,” Nichols posted in a photo, according to court documents, followed by another post several days later saying, “Pence better do the right thing, or we’re going to MAKE you do the right thing.”

Former Vice President Mike Pence presided over the normally procedural certification of Joe Biden’s election win.

A day after the attack, Nichols posted on another Facebook profile denying an unsubstantiated claim that Antifa stormed the Capitol, according to court documents.

Five people died after the attack on the Capitol, including a police officer.

Ryan Nichols posted on Facebook that Antifa was not a main part of the attack on the Capitol, authorities say. Screengrab from FBI.

Nichols owns several businesses in Longview in East Texas and previously was a part-time real estate agent, KLTV reported.

The TV station reported on previous rescue efforts by Nichols during other storms over the past several years.