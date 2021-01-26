National

See it: Shaq sells California home for $1.85 million

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal sold his gorgeous two-story Bell Canyon home that spans 5,217 square feet over the weekend for $1.85 million.

The five-bedroom, five-bath traditional home at 21 Coolwater Road sits on one acre with a swimming pool. The listing said the home was a “rare offering.”

The interior offers a light and open floor plan with a two-level open foyer inviting visitors in the front door. There’s a large office den and large living room with views and beamed ceilings.

The family kitchen is modern and spacious — with marble counters, a center island and designer cabinetry — that opens to a family-media room.

The primary suite includes two walk-in closets, a fireplace retreat, jacuzzi and rain bath shower.

The outdoor living space includes a private pool and spa, seating area, lawn and fire pit.

Bell canyon is known as an equestrian community.

O’Neal bought the home for $1.815 million. The home was originally listed at $2.5 million.

Back in February 2020, he shouted the listing to his 18 million followers on Instagram with the all-cap caption: “I’M SELLING MY HOME IN BELL CANYON CA.”

The Bell Canyon home, near Thousand Oaks and north of Los Angeles, is much less ostentatious than his 31,000 square-foot Florida estate with a large basketball court, massive car showroom and 95-foot-long swimming pool.

The listing agents were Emil Hartoonian and Nicholas Siegfried of The Agency. The buyers’ agent was Gary Keshishyan Pinnacle Properties.

