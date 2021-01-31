Wayne Taylor Racing wins its third straight Rolex 24 at Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Wayne Taylor’s race team has now won three straight Rolex 24s and four of the past five, which suggests he might’ve accepted Sunday’s trophy with little more than formal gratitude.

Instead, the normally buttoned-down sports-car veteran seemed to speak for all — especially those who took part in an altered Rolex weekend and, by and large, were very glad they did.

“This is (bleeping) awesome,” Taylor said in Victory Lane, just as the TV cameras were panning away but not before the microphone was killed.

Perhaps it was the difficulty factor — Taylor’s No. 10 made the switch to Acura in the offseason and scrambled just to be race-ready by late January. Or maybe it was fatherly pride — son Ricky was part of the winning four-man driver lineup, while son Jordan helped pilot the Corvette that won the GT Le Mans class.

No, in the end, it must’ve been simple relief — with a mix of disbelief. Taylor’s age-old winner’s exclamation was likely fueled by one of racing’s age-old truisms: It’s all fun and games until someone blows a tire.

After some 23 hours and 53 minutes of the usual stress, fatigue, anxiety and yet more stress, Taylor’s anxiety was given temporary relief when the right-rear tire of the arm’s-length pursuer blew apart.

“I could see his eyes in my mirror,” said Filipe Albuquerque, Taylor’s final Sunday driver.

Instead of a bare-knuckle finish between Taylor’s Acura and the No. 01 Cadillac of Chip Ganassi Racing, with speedy Renger van der Zande aboard, Albuquerque only needed consistent lap times to maintain a fairly decent lead that ended up as a 4.7-second margin of victory for himself and co-drivers Taylor, Helio Castroneves and Alexander Rossi.

Oh, that’s all?

Albuquerque called it “the hardest race of my life.”

Ricky Taylor thought back to the 24 hours of constant pressure in a group of prototypes that enjoyed that modern mechanical combination of speed and dependability.

“We were thinking, ‘when is this race going to slow down?’ ” said Taylor. “It never slowed down.”

As usually happens at the Rolex, the winning lineup represents multiple international flags. Wayne Taylor is a native of South Africa who long ago put down American roots just two counties over, in Apopka, where both of his sons were raised. Albuquerque is from Portugal, while Castroneves is from Brazil and Rossi from California.

Each now owns a new Rolex watch, which on every continent where racers race, symbolizes the ultimate achievement in North America’s ultimate test of man and machine.

Closer to home, next up for the Speedway is the new-look Speedweeks, which for a while was technically a Speedweek. In an effort to streamline things and unload some dead air, NASCAR’s February visit to Daytona was originally condensed into a Tuesday-through-Sunday affair, beginning with the Feb. 9 Busch Clash that has been moved to the same road course (plus an additional chicane) employed by IMSA’s Rolex 24.

But the new Speedweek returned to its plural norm when NASCAR decided to pull the early-season race from its California oval in Fontana, due to that state’s ongoing resistance to allowing fans at sporting events.

For logistical purposes, it was decided to keep NASCAR in Daytona Beach an extra weekend and plant the Fontana race on the Daytona Road Course on Feb. 21 — the original Feb. 21 race, at Homestead, is now on Feb. 28 to replace the original Fontana date.

Whew! Got all that? To the point, the next laps to be turned here with a purpose will be turned Feb. 9, and yet again, NASCAR can — and presumably will — learn from its sports-car colleagues about putting on a quality show within the parameters of certain limitations.