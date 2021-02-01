Jared Kushner nominated for Nobel Peace Prize for Israel peace deals

High-profile lawyer Alan Dershowitz thinks Jared Kushner should win the Nobel Peace Prize for brokering detente between Israel and several Arab states.

The ally of former President Donald Trump nominated the onetime White House aide for the prestigious prize, noting that it might not be a popular pick.

“The Nobel Peace Prize is not for popularity. Nor is it an assessment of what the international community may think of those who helped bring about peace,” Dershowitz wrote in his nomination letter.

Dershowitz, who served on Trump’s defense team for his first impeachment trial, lauded Kushner for forging the so-called Abraham Accords that normalized relations between Israel and four longtime enemies. He also nominated Avi Berkowitz, a Kushner aide.

Although the Nobel Prizes for the arts and sciences including Physics, Chemistry, Physiology, Medicine and Literature are awarded in Stockholm, Sweden, the Noble Peace Prize is awarded in Oslo, Norway.

Kushner said in a statement that he was honored to get the nod.

The 2020 agreements that established diplomatic ties between the Jewish state and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco stand as one of Trump’s few major foreign policy successes. They also mark a rare breakthrough in Middle East peacemaking after 25 years of deadlock.

Still, critics say that Trump and Kushner left the White House with peace between Israel and the Palestinians even further away than when they arrived.

Kushner, who is a longtime supporter of the Israeli occupation of the West Bank, sided almost exclusively with Israel in its primary enemy during his four years in power and virtually cut off dialogue with the Palestinians.