DJ blasting music oblivious to the black bear interrupting his set, NC video shows

A black bear sneaks up on a part-time DJ during a set at his North Carolina home. Screengrab from Youtube.

A North Carolina DJ playing a set at home was interrupted by a furry woodland fan, video shows.

In a video shared to social media, Asheville resident Jody Flemming can be seen laying down beats, dancing along with the music, totally unaware of the black bear standing against the screen door behind him.

The bear seems to be testing the door, trying to figure out a way through, until Flemming turns around and the bear nonchalantly walks away.

It’s not the first time Flemming, who is a real estate agent by trade, has run into the bear.

“He comes around a lot, but never to the front door!” he said on Facebook.

“He’s actually a very polite neighbor.”

Though he shared the video just days ago, the incident happened during a live stream in October, Flemming told the Asheville Citizen Times.

If not for his neighbor blowing their car horn to scare the animal off, he might not have ever turned and noticed the beat-loving-bear.

“That kind of alerted me that something was going on. And so I turned around — in the video it was really more backlit than it looks — and I just saw this figure,” he told the Citizen Times. “I thought it was maybe my neighbor coming to tell me my music was too loud. I got kind of halfway over and said, ‘Oh, there’s a bear there.’”

As of Monday, the video has nearly 49,000 views on Flemming’s YouTube channel.

Black bears are a fairly common sight in North Carolina, whether in the woods or near people’s homes.

In July, firefighters had to rescue a black bear stuck in a tree in a suburban Charlotte neighborhood, McClatchy News reported.

A few months later, an Asheville woman captured a tender moment between a mother black bear and her ‘huge’ cubs on video, right in her backyard.