More than 3,100 lawyers call for Rudy Giuliani’s law license to be revoked

NEW YORK — More than 3,100 lawyers, including a former attorney general, 14 former federal judges and three dozen former prosecutors at the office Rudy Giuliani once led, have joined a call for his law license to be revoked.

The updated list of legal big shots, released Monday by Lawyers Defending American Democracy, came as Giuliani doubled down on bogus claims that the 2020 election was stolen for President Joe Biden.

Lawyers licensed in 48 of the 50 states have signed onto a petition asking the New York Bar Grievance Committee to investigate Giuliani’s fitness to work as an attorney. Among the signers are former Attorney General Stuart Gerson, former Bronx District Attorney Paul Gentile, former city Corporation Counsel Fritz Schwarz and Ronald Goldstock, the former head of the New York State Organized Crime Task Force.

More than 4,000 nonlawyers also signed the petition, many describing themselves as “concerned citizens” from states Giuliani sought to disenfranchise.

“The signers are lawyers and ordinary citizens across the country who see that Giuliani’s conduct is both way out of bounds and destroying our democracy,” said Christine Chung, a former prosecutor in the Southern District of New York.

“Giuliani either won’t or can’t stop spreading the big lie of the stolen election and every time he lies, it divides society,” Chung said.

Giuliani rose to prominence in the 1980s as the mafia-busting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York. Last month he was slapped with the 49-page complaint detailing his lies about the election.

A target of his baseless conspiracy theories, Dominion Voting Systems, then sued Giuliani for a jaw-dropping $1.3 billion. The former mayor has claimed that Dominion rigged the election for Biden.

Yet Giuliani, a personal attorney for former President Donald Trump, has not backed down from baseless claims.

The letter notes that during an appearance last week on the podcast of former White House adviser Steve Bannon, Giuliani claimed that the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol by fanatical Trump supporters were actually a secret plot by the Lincoln Project political action committee.

The Lincoln Project has called the allegation “a textbook case of defamation.”

Giuliani did not immediately respond to a text message seeking comment. He has previously told the New York Daily News he has evidence to back up his claims of election fraud.