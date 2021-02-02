Which team will win Super Bowl? Watch a dolphin, wolverine and lion predict winner

Screen grab of lion cubs at Dallas Zoo in Texas predicting the 2021 Super Bowl winner. Dallas Zoo

Animal predictions about which team will win the Super Bowl are probably just as traditional as the Super Bowl itself, at least for some wildlife lovers or dispassionate sports fans. With the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers happening this weekend, votes have already been cast.

Footage from the Clearwater Marine Aquarium in Clearwater, Florida, shows Nick the dolphin swimming up to a football marked with the Chiefs logo hovering over the water’s surface by an employee sporting a referee jersey and face mask. With a squeal and victory lap, Nick confirms his vote for Kansas City.

A furry black and white goat frolicking in the snow hops on a platform with two upside-down bowls covered in kibble with photos of the star quarterbacks, famously known as “goats” in the football realm, Tom Brady of the Buccaneers and Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs taped on them, a CBS Sports video posted on Twitter shows.

Super Bowl LV is a matchup of GOATs: Brady vs. Mahomes.



So, we wondered: which GOAT would a goat pick? #SBPick pic.twitter.com/VOtLio5NAT — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 27, 2021

And the winner is: the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sid the Wolverine at ZooMontana was especially confident in his pick of the Buccaneers after running up a rock decorated with red, white and gold paper strips and two tasty treats drizzled with whipped cream and labeled with team logos, according to a video posted by The Billings Gazette.

Sid replaced the now-retired Ozzy the Grizzly Bear, who had a long winning record in predicting Super Bowl champs, although Ozzy erroneously chose the San Francisco 49ers over the Kansas City Chiefs last year.

The Dallas Zoo also posted footage of its curious lion cubs that favored the Chiefs’ jello treat over the Buccaneers’.

Tune in for the real results Feb. 7 when Tampa and Kansas City compete for the win at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.