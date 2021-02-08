News briefs

Paul Manafort cannot be prosecuted in NY after Trump pardon, appeals court rules

NEW YORK — Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance cannot prosecute Paul Manafort on a state level for financial crimes similar to the ones pardoned by former President Donald Trump, New York’s top court has ruled, ensuring the former Trump campaign chairman will remain a free man.

The one-page ruling from the New York Court of Appeals upheld a lower order from October that found Vance’s attempt to charge Manafort with mortgage fraud and other felonies violated the state’s so-called double jeopardy law, which bars prosecutors from pursuing crimes that have already been tried on a federal level.

Manafort was serving out the rest of a seven-year prison sentence in home confinement when Trump pardoned him Dec. 23 for a range of financial and foreign lobbying crimes uncovered as part of former special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

However, presidential pardons only cover federal crimes.

Vance — who is also investigating Trump’s namesake business over allegations of fraud — charged Manafort in 2019 with state crimes in a deliberate attempt to make sure he faced justice in the event that the former president pardoned him.

The Manhattan district attorney aggressively fought the case in court after Manafort’s attorneys sought to have it dismissed on double jeopardy grounds.

Todd Blanche, an attorney for Manafort, said the former Trump campaign chairman was “pleased” with the top court’s ruling.

“As we have said from the time the district attorney announced charges against Mr. Manafort, this is a case that should never have been brought,” Blanche said.

A spokesman for Vance declined to comment.

— New York Daily News

Brindisi concedes prolonged race as Tenney retakes New York seat she lost in 2018

Democrat Anthony Brindisi conceded Monday that he lost his bid for reelection in New York’s 22nd District, ending a three-month legal challenge to the November results and clearing the way for Republican former Rep. Claudia Tenney to retake the seat she lost in 2018.

Brindisi said in a statement that he wished to make the transition process as “smooth as possible on behalf of our community,” but decried an election and counting process he said was “riddled with errors, inconsistencies and systemic violations of state and federal laws.”

“My one disappointment is that the Court did not see fit to grant us a recount,” he said.

Brindisi’s concession came hours after the state board of elections declared Tenney the winner, ending a fight that involved numerous court hearings and exhaustive searches for uncounted ballots or official errors that would change the razor-thin outcome. The margin separating the two candidates seesawed as the count was subjected to repeated reviews.

Tenney, an attorney who represented the district from 2017 to 2019, was ahead by 109 votes when state Supreme Court Justice Scott DelConte removed a restraining order Friday that had prevented final certification.

The race was one of two House contests that have been mired in legal and administrative arguments since the November election. In Iowa’s 2nd District, another swing district, Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks was seated in January after being declared the winner by just six votes. Her opponent, Democrat Rita Hart, has petitioned the House Administration Committee to count additional votes. The committee has not scheduled a hearing.

Brindisi is the 13th incumbent House Democrat, and the second from New York, to lose his or her seat to the GOP in 2020. Overall, Democrats lost a net 11 seats from the 116th Congress. No Republican House incumbent was defeated.

Once Tenney is seated, Democrats will have 221 seats in the House to the GOP’s 211, with three seats vacant.

— CQ-Roll Call

Florida man who ran onto Super Bowl field was promoting porn website

The attention-seeking Florida man who rushed onto the field during the Super Bowl in a bizarre attempt to promote an X-rated website was charged with misdemeanor trespassing, authorities said Monday.

Yuri Andrade, 31, was taken into custody right after his publicity stunt Sunday night at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The maskless Boca Raton resident interrupted the fourth quarter by jumping the fencing in the stands and running across the field while wearing a pink leotard and black shorts.

His 15 seconds of fame ended after security tackled him near the end zone and escorted him out of the stadium.

Andrade was booked into the Hillsborough County jail around 2 a.m. and was released on $500 bond just a few hours later, online records show.

The suspect, who told deputies he works with “international business,” bragged about his spectacle on social media.

“I am the (expletive) king now,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

Andrade’s pink leotard featured the name of a porn website run by YouTube prankster Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, who is known for planting people at sports events to promote his business.

— New York Daily News

Chicago mayor changes police video release rules in response to Anjanette Young raid

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot continued to try to show she’s making changes in the fallout from the Anjanette Young wrongful police raid controversy, signing an executive order designed to make it easier for people who file complaints against Chicago police to get copies of video and other materials in the case.

Under the new order, which will take effect March 7, people who have made complaints with the Civilian Office of Police Accountability about an incident and request copies of video and audio should in many cases be able to get them within 30 days.

Not effected by Lightfoot’s order will be cases already covered by a city video release policy that requires videos of police shootings, and other instances where excessive force is alleged to be released within 60 days of the incident.

The order also limits law enforcement requests to delay release of materials to 90 days, unless production is prohibited by law or court order.

This comes after Young and her attorney spent a year fighting to get police body camera footage from the February 2019 raid on her home before the city turned it over.

And even then, Young didn’t get all the video from the incident, which came to light after CBS-Ch. 2 aired police body camera footage that showed Young, who was handcuffed naked, repeatedly telling officers who barged into her home that they had the wrong place.

The Young raid became a major embarrassment for Lightfoot late last year. She initially said she only learned about it when the TV station aired the footage, but later acknowledged she had received a November 2019 email about the “pretty bad wrongful raid.”

— Chicago Tribune