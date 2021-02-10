Abducted woman shot several times and runs to nearby home for help, SC cops say

A Lexington, South Carolina woman was abducted, forced into a wooded area and shot on Wednesday. She escaped and survived. Screengrab from Lexington County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

A Lexington woman was abducted Wednesday morning, taken to a wooded area and shot several times, but still managed to escape with her life, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office.

Despite suffering “multiple” gunshot wounds, the woman was able to get away from the man who kidnapped her and run to a nearby home for help, a sheriff’s office release said.

At some point after shooting the victim, the man turned the gun on himself. Authorities found him still alive, and he was rushed to a hospital, where he later died.

Police are not releasing his name until they’ve spoken with his family.

The victim is “expected to make a full recovery,” the release said.

It’s not clear what led to the violent incident, but police say the victim and suspect knew each other.

“Although we’re still looking into the nature of their relationship in recent weeks, we know they have been a couple in the past and have a child together,” Sheriff Jay Koon said. “This was not a random crime.”

Over the years, South Carolina has repeatedly ranked as one of the worst states in the nation when it comes to domestic violence, McClatchy News has previously reported.